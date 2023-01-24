Premios Oscar: cinta inspirada en violaciones en colonia boliviana es nominada a Mejor Película

“Ellas hablan” (“Women Talking”), la película inspirada en las violaciones registradas en la colonia menonita Manitoba, en el este de Bolivia, recibió dos nominaciones a los premios Oscar 2023. La cinta, basada en la novela del mismo nombre escrita por Miriam Toews, competirá en las categorías de Mejor Película y Mejor Guion Adaptado.

La gran favorita de la gala del 12 de marzo, sin embargo, es sin lugar a duda “Todo en todas partes al mismo tiempo” (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), ya que encabeza las nominaciones con un total de 11, mientras que “Argentina, 1985” logró colarse en la categoría a Mejor Película Internacional.

A continuación, le presentamos la lista completa de nominados:

Mejor actor principal

- Austin Butler - “Elvis”

- Colin Farrell - “The Banshees of Inisherin”

- Brendan Fraser - “The Whale”

- Paul Mescal - “Aftersun”

- Bill Nighy - ”Living”

Mejor actor de reparto

- Brendan Gleeson - “The Banshees of Inisherin”

- Brian Tyree Henry - “Causeway”

- Judd Hirsch - “The Fabelmans”

- Barry Keoghan - “The Banshees of Inisherin”

- Ke Huy Quan - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actriz principal

- Cate Blanchett - “Tár”

- Ana de Armas - “Blonde”

- Andrea Riseborough - “To Leslie”

- Michelle Williams - “Los Fabelman”

- Michelle Yeoh - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Angela Bassett - “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

- Hong Chau - “The Whale”

- Kerry Condon - “The Banshees of Inisherin”

- Jamie Lee Curtis - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

- Stephanie Hsu - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Mejor director

- Martin McDonagh- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert - “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

- Steven Spielberg - “Los Fabelman”

- Todd Field - “Tár”

- Ruben Ostlund - “Triangle of sadness”

Mejor Película

- “All quiet on the western front” (Alemania)

- “Avatar: The way of water”

- “The Banshees of Inisherin”

- “Elvis”

- “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

- “The Fabelman”

- “Tár”

- “Top Gun: Maverick”

- “Triangle of sadness”

- “Women talking”

Mejor película animada

- “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio”

- ”Marcel The Shell With Shoes On”

- ”Puss In Boots: The Last Wish”

- “The Sea Beast”

- “Turning Red”

Mejor cinematografía

- “All Quiet On The Western Front”

- ”Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths”

- ”Elvis”

- ”Empire Of Light”

- ”Tár”

Mejor diseño de vestuario

- Mary Zophres - “Babylon”

- Ruth Carter - “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

- Catherine Martin - “Elvis”

- Shirley Kurata - “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

- Jenny Beavan - “Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris”

Mejor documental

- “All That Breathes”

- ”All The Beauty And The Bloodshed”

- “Fire Of Love”

- “A House Made Of Splinters”

- “Navalny”

Mejor corto documental

- ”The Elephant Whisperers”

- “Haulout”

- “How Do You Measure A Year?”

- ”The Martha Mitchell Effect”

- “Stranger At The Gate”

Mejor edición

- “The Banshees Of Inisherin”

- “Elvis”

- “Everything Everywhere All At Once”

- “Tár”

- “Top Gun: Maverick”